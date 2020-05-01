LHT Price Up 36.5% This Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, LHT has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. LHT has a total market cap of $930,404.75 and $105.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000173 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000166 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.