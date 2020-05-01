Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 927,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.87.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 103,255 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,339,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 114,981 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,722 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

