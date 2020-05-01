Liberum Capital Cuts Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 470

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 470 ($6.18) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rightmove to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 440 ($5.79) in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 668 ($8.79) to GBX 617 ($8.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 502.85 ($6.61).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of LON RMV traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 500 ($6.58). 1,673,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 480.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 593.50. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 373.10 ($4.91) and a one year high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Rightmove will post 1949.1703347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.