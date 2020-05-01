Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXT. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised NEXT to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Societe Generale cut NEXT to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 6,301 ($82.89) to GBX 6,588 ($86.66) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,686.83 ($74.81).

Shares of NXT traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,762 ($62.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,290.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,159.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

