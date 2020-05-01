Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,117 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.3% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.90. 4,485,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

