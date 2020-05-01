Litecoin Cash Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $82,733.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.01916172 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,942.48 or 1.00707544 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 673,374,706 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

