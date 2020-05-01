Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cross Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.57.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $197.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.85 and a 200 day moving average of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.45 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $36,732.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $647,952.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $892,429. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2,166.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 112.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.