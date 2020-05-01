Lobstex Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $205,746.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Lobstex has a market cap of $366,903.54 and $205,746.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00312497 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00415787 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00013136 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007367 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000423 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000468 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,227,945 coins and its circulating supply is 19,227,933 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

