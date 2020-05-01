Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 287.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $2,689,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 335.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,404,000 after buying an additional 48,656 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $389.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,557. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.60. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

