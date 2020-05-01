Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for 3.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Loews worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of L. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Loews by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on L shares. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $190,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $408,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $195,354.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,127.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $968,884 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.