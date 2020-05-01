Loki (LOKI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,310.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Loki has a total market capitalization of $12.69 million and $9,310.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003029 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Loki has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,804.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.28 or 0.02410855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.96 or 0.02895633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00542868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00729455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00075382 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00024454 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00517843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 47,581,266 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loki is loki.network. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

