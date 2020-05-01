Loopring Price Reaches $0.0356 (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Loopring has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Tokenomy, Ethfinex and IDEX. Loopring has a market cap of $37.42 million and $3.73 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.18 or 0.02415074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00198913 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00062720 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,356,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, DragonEX, IDAX, AirSwap, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bittrex, Tokenomy, OKEx, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bitbns, Bithumb, Ethfinex, YoBit, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.