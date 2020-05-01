Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

