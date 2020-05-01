Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.23 on Friday, hitting C$6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,130. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$750.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUN. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.17.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

