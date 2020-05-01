Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Shares Acquired by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIC. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,061. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIC. Wells Fargo & Co raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $998,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

