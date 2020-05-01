Magnum Hits Market Cap of $742.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.18 or 0.02416590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00197640 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00062909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

