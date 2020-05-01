Maincoin Market Capitalization Tops $487,966.43 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $487,966.43 and $8,562.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.35 or 0.04025999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00061697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036031 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011362 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin's total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,272,471 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin's official website is maincoin.money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

