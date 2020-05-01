Mainframe 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.04 Million (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Mainframe has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Mainframe coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $13.77, $10.39 and $51.55. Mainframe has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mainframe alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.71 or 0.04062796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00061247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036014 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011349 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009216 BTC.

Mainframe Coin Profile

Mainframe (MFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,480,272,698 coins. The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com. Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com.

Buying and Selling Mainframe

Mainframe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.43, $13.77, $20.33, $10.39, $33.94, $32.15, $24.68, $7.50, $50.98, $51.55 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mainframe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mainframe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mainframe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mainframe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.