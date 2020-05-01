Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Mantech International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.07 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.95-$3.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 214,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.10. Mantech International has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $93.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $898,623.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mantech International in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mantech International from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

