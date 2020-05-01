MargiX Tops 1-Day Volume of $920,837.00 (MGX)

MargiX (CURRENCY:MGX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. MargiX has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $920,837.00 worth of MargiX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MargiX has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One MargiX token can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.40 or 0.02417333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00197664 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00062965 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About MargiX

MargiX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,434,090 tokens. MargiX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MargiX’s official message board is medium.com/margix. MargiX’s official website is margix.org.

