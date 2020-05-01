Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Markel worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 286,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $865.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $917.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,111.74. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 37.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at $20,453,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,098.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

