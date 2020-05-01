MarketAxess Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.86.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $455.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 0.26. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.12 and a 12 month high of $465.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $159,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,412,000 after purchasing an additional 237,744 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,552,000 after purchasing an additional 127,018 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,435.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 232,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,239,000 after acquiring an additional 84,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

