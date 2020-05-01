Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.18.

MMC stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.01. 15,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,238. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average is $104.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $0. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

