Master Contract Token Price Hits $0.0006 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $334,352.67 and $3,610.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.55 or 0.02420632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00075240 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

