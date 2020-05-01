Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Decreased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,651 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 4.8% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,054 shares of company stock valued at $40,244,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $8.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,886,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.99. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.31.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

