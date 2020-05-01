Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Short Interest Update

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,670,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 29,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 29.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $89,910.00. Insiders have purchased 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,533,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Stephens cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $25.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $574.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 3.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

