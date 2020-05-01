Maxcoin Price Down 27.8% Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Maxcoin has a market cap of $129,829.33 and $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00057292 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033330 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00933840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032240 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00273569 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00160785 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.