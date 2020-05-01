MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 490,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,872. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40, a PEG ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.58.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.