Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $172.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.68.

MCD traded down $4.90 on Friday, hitting $182.66. 3,764,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,590. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.68.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

