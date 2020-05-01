McGrath RentCorp’s (MGRC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGRC. BidaskClub downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Sidoti lifted their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McGrath RentCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,786. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,377,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,523,000 after purchasing an additional 90,506 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 25.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

