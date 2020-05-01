Melon (MLN) Hits Market Cap of $4.06 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $3.25 or 0.00036584 BTC on popular exchanges including Kraken, IDEX, Radar Relay and Bittrex. Melon has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $37,341.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Melon has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.51 or 0.02416650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00197435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, IDEX, Bittrex, Bitsane, Liqui and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.