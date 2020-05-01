Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) PT Lowered to GBX 170 at Peel Hunt

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 128 ($1.68) target price (down from GBX 235 ($3.09)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Melrose Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 194.30 ($2.56).

MRO stock traded down GBX 3.12 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 96.66 ($1.27). 10,423,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -74.35. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 72 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.40 ($4.07). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 195.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries will post 1192.422152 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 6,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £9,946.02 ($13,083.43). Also, insider Simon Antony Peckham purchased 147,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £249,531.88 ($328,245.04).

Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

