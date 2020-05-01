Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.99 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 25,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,763. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $632.99 million, a PE ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -687.50%.

In related news, Director Alan C. Wallace bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $84,160.00. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

