Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 44,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,094,318. The company has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

