Metaverse ETP Reaches One Day Volume of $1.43 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $8.64 million and $1.43 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001246 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, QBTC and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.24 or 0.02424967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00075246 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,093,727 coins and its circulating supply is 78,093,622 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, RightBTC, TOPBTC, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.