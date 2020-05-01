MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,930,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,996,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Atif Rafiq bought 9,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

