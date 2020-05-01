MIB Coin Trading Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $498,566.76 and $22,808.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006199 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 364,411,188 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,109,260 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

