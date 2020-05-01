Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,518 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

MSFT opened at $179.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

