Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

MSFT traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.57. 39,301,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,620,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,350.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

