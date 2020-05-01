Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Griffin Securities from $192.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Griffin Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Microsoft stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.57. The stock had a trading volume of 39,301,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,620,527. The company has a market cap of $1,350.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.92. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

