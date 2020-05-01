Microvision Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,508 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,679% compared to the typical daily volume of 141 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microvision stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,783 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Microvision worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MVIS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.92.

MVIS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,465,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,347. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. Microvision has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $41.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microvision will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

