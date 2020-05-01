Midas (MIDAS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,630.00

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Midas has a total market cap of $885,686.81 and approximately $3,630.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00007414 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00312444 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00416387 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00013062 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000425 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001097 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

