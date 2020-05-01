MINDOL (MIN) Trading 19.1% Higher This Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $842.26 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for approximately $4.95 or 0.00055503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. In the last week, MINDOL has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.00937681 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00278053 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001891 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000718 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

