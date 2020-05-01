MineBee Price Tops $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 41.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. MineBee has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $131,307.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MineBee token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. During the last seven days, MineBee has traded down 77.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.11 or 0.02392673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00198071 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062664 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

