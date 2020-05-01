MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Update

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 70,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of MIND opened at $0.97 on Friday. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.21.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIND. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,872,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,768 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

