Mithril (MITH) Price Up 7.6% This Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Mithril has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, OKEx, HitBTC and ZB.COM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005712 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001260 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,232,500 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, ZB.COM, FCoin, OKEx, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Gate.io, LBank, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.