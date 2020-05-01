MixMarvel (MIX) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $239,723.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global, Bithumb, BitMax and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.97 or 0.03976038 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00035945 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011321 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009646 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,986,068,094 tokens. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MixMarvel Token Trading

MixMarvel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Bithumb, Gate.io, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.