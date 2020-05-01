Mizuho Trims QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price to $91.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.64. 9,740,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,560,059. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

