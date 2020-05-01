MKM Partners Boosts NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target to $13.00

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $9.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.39% from the stock’s previous close.

NPTN has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 22,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,968. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $474.95 million, a PE ratio of -25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.45.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.48 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $156,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1,085.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,906,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after buying an additional 2,661,392 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,918,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 506.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,789,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,520 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth $19,594,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.