MKM Partners Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $240.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.27. 30,396,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,790,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $576.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

